



– A Rocklin man spotted driving with forged registration tags in Tahoe City was found in possession of several stolen items taken during burglaries at businesses closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Sean Gray, 33, faces charges of a parole violation, a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of stolen property, forged documents and burglary.

The sheriff’s office said Gray was driving his passenger Kelsey Heard, 28, also of Rocklin, who was attending court in Tahoe City. The false tags prompted a traffic stop, during which deputies said they determined Gray was on active parole.

Deputies said a search of Gray’s vehicle uncovered personal documents, other items associated with identity theft and electronic devices stolen during burglaries at several businesses closed due to the pandemic.

Heard was also arrested and faces charges of violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance and drug-related paraphernalia.