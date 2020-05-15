



Maroon 5 has joined the growing list of artists who have canceled their summer tours due to the coronavirus pandemic. The group was scheduled to play Concord Pavilion on August 22.

The band’s show on August 19 at Mountain View’s Shoreline Amphitheater is also postponed. Meghan Trainor was also scheduled to perform at both shows.

All tickets will be honored at next year’s tour. Those dates are yet to be announced.

“We want everyone to take care of themselves this summer and we really look forward to being back out with all our fans healthy and happy next year,” frontman Adam Levine said.

Tap here to see the band’s tweet announcing the postponement.