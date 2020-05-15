



NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) — Lake Berryessa in Napa County reopens Saturday with restricted access.

Lakegoers will have to follow social distancing guidelines on and off the water.

Chad Frazier, the general manager of Markley Cove Resort, said getting the lake open is a big relief. After being closed since mid-March, Frazier is thrilled about Lake Berryessa’s is reopening.

Beginning Saturday, May 16, boat launches will open at Markley Cove, Pleasure Cove, Steele Canyon, Spanish Flat and Putah Canyon recreation areas.

The catch is only those who live in the same household can be on a boat together.

Frazier said they’re operating on an honor system.

“Obviously we feel like boating is a great way to social distance and still get fresh air. And we trust that our customers are responsible,” Frazier said.

At Markley Cove, employees and customers are required to wear masks while in the store. Boats are required to be inspected for invasive species, so employees will be wearing face coverings during that inspection and at the gas pumps.

And on Monday, May 18, the lake will open for RV camping, meaning only those who are self-contained. The cabins and lodging will remain closed.

Some day-use areas and visitors centers will also be closed for now, but for Frazier, having the opportunity to get his employees up to speed ahead of the busy summer months puts the wind back in his sails.

“Being able to open especially now, before Memorial Day, before the main brunt of summer hits, uh we’re super excited,” Frazier said.

Frazier also said it’s a good idea to go through your boat and make sure batteries are charged and life vests are on-board before you get to the water.