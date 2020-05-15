SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say an alert neighbor is to thank for helping stop and catch a group of suspected mail thieves in Solano County.

The arrests happened earlier this week in the Green Valley area of the county, west of Fairfield.

According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, the resident spotted an unknown woman taking mail from a neighbor’s mailbox. The resident started following the woman’s vehicle and called authorities.

Before deputies showed up, the suspects started throwing empty Amazon boxes and other mail out of the car. At some point the suspects noticed they were being tailed and took off, but deputies quickly caught up to them near Jameson Canyon.

Assorted mail that didn’t belong to them was found by deputies in the suspects’ car.

Deputies ended up arresting three people on fraud and possession of stolen property charges: 36-year-old Fairfield resident Gloria Perez (the driver of the car), 35-year-old Vallejo resident Damion Davis and 22-year-old Vallejo resident Alicia Carpenter.