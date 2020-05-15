GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – A Grass Valley animal sanctuary is rescuing 1,000 chickens from an Iowa egg farm facing struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A public relations representative for Animal Place, which is located on McCourteny Road, said the organization charted two 7-8 hour flights to bring the chickens to Truckee Tahoe Airport, from which they will be delivered by trailers and vans to the sanctuary at around 7 or 8 p.m. Saturday night

Farmers across the country have had to depopulate large numbers of animals as the coronavirus heavily impacted supply chains and forced slaughterhouses to close down.

The PR rep said the chickens will be adopted into backyard flocks once they have a clean bill of health.