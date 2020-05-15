DeeJay Supe on Twitch
http://djsupe.net/live/
Jamie’s Cafe
9101 Laguna Main Street St. 190
Elk Grove
(916) 667-3865
jamiescafe.net
Rescate Coffee
2475 Elk Grove Blvd #160, Elk Grove, Ca 95758
http://www.Rescatecoffee.com Facebook & Instagram
Kendawls
Online Store: http://www.Kendawls.com
Instagram : Kendawls
Facebook: Kendawls
Email: Kendawlsfash@gmail.com
Bend Blockbuster
https://bendblockbuster.com/
Stage76 Kitchen & Bar
stage76.com
Calming Room Resources for Students:
https://calmingroom.scusd.edu/
Local Ballet Dancers
To vote, login to the YAGP facebook page at 4pm and vote Lily & Gideon’s dance titled “Invitation” for the audience choice award.
https://www.facebook.com/YouthAmericaGrandPrix/
TO VOTE: https://www.facebook.com/YouthAmericaGrandPrix/
The two dancers train at Northern California Dance Conservatory http://www.ncdc.com
Federalist Public House
2009 Matsui Alley
Sacramento
(916) 400-3859
Monk’s Cellar
240 Vernon St.
Roseville, CA 95678
Casa Roble H.S Farm
9151 Oak Ave
Orangevale, CA 95662
Online auction site: https://www.wlivestock.com/auction/8722
Paypal for those that can’t purchase a whole animal but want to donate: casaffaalumni@gmail.com
FANCY FEET DANCE STUDIO OWNER
https://www.fancyfeetdance.net/
Jennifer Lew-Vang, RD, Director of Child Nutrition, Turlock Unified School District
http://www.aglink.com