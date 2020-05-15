



DAVIS (CBS13) — A local graduate is without her graduation pictures after the photographer’s camera was stolen in the middle of the photoshoot.

The incident happened earlier this week in south Davis at the Tanglewood Apartments.

Police say the photographer was taking pictures of the graduate when she was forced to the ground by two suspects who then took off with her camera.

The suspects left the scene in a gold Toyota Corolla. The suspects were described as black males in their 20s wearing face masks and black jackets.

Police say the victim was left with minor injuries.