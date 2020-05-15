



A 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Nevada was felt across our region on Friday morning.

According to preliminary information from USGS, at 4:03 a.m., the earthquake occurred in an area 37 miles west of the town of Tonopah, in western Nevada. It was followed by five aftershocks between 4:12 and 4:26 a.m. measuring 4.0, 4.4, 4.9, 5.4, and 5.4 respectively.

People in places well removed from the epicenter, such as downtown Sacramento, Ceres, Loomis, Isleton, Citrus Heights, and Turlock, reported feeling the quake. Some say it was powerful enough it even woke them up.