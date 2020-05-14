Sacramento Ballet

https://www.sacballet.org/

Facebook & Instagram: @sacballet

Pandemic House Hunting

http://www.zillow.com

Neighborhood Bike Shop

5520 H St.

Sacramento

(916) 254-2453

Arts Council of Placer County

Link to auction: https://bit.ly/ACPC-Auction

http://www.PlacerArts.org

facebook.com/theACPC

Instagram.com/theacpc

Twitter.com/placerarts

Farmer Boys

Website: http://www.farmerboys.com

Social: @FarmerBoysFood on Twitter and Instagram, @FarmerBoys on Facebook

Locations: Lodi, Modesto, Riverbank, Ceres, and Turlock

Farmer Boys Logo: https://www.dropbox.com/s/hip7ccdtr79izv6/Farmer%20Boys_Logo_2014_A_grn_r2.ai?dl=0

Photos:

o Big Cheese: https://www.dropbox.com/s/gyqu2nv8m0gvcq0/The%20Big%20Cheese-001.jpg?dl=0

o T-shirt: https://www.dropbox.com/s/5cm1mvh8hh342zq/BeAFarmer_Tshirt.png?dl=0

That Stuck At Home Life

http://www.thatstuckathomelife.com

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Lodi Farmers Market

Facebook: Facebook.com/LodiChamber

IG: @LodiChamber @_LodiFarmersMarket

BusyKid app

https://busykid.com/

Davis Varsity

Broadway Costumes and Theatrical Supply

3945 Franklin Blvd.

Sacramento

(916) 455-6021

Concerts in the Park Live

Performing at #CIPSAC Live this Friday, May 15 from 7 – 8 PM

#CIPSAC Live is happening every Friday night in May from 7 – 8 pm with other local DJ’s

You can watch on Twitch via (@CIPSacramento) -twitch.tv/CIPSacramento

Donation: Join us to #SupportLocal and consider making a donation to support #DowntownSac businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds raised will support business operations and #DowntownSac events and activations (once it’s safe to do so again). Your 100% tax-deductible donation will keep the heart of our region vibrant, growing, and ready to rebound so we can rock together again soon! Visit GoDowntownSac.com to donate.

The DJ who raises the most donations during their set will be guaranteed a spot on the Concerts in the Park 2021 lineup!

The Sandwich Spot

Thesandwichspot.com

@sandwichspot_east IG

sandwichspoteast Facebook