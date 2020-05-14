KINGS BEACH (CBS13) — A New York woman has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into and living in a North Lake Tahoe area home.

The arrest happened last week in the Kings Beach area. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, someone reported seeing an unknown person getting into a neighbor’s home through a window.

Deputies showed up and the suspect, 30-year-old Ellen Maloney, was cooperative and came out to talk with them. However, deputies soon entered the home and found personal items that led them to believe Maloney was squatting.

Maloney, who also had an outstanding warrant out of Los Angeles County, was arrested and is facing burglary charges.

The sheriff’s office also says Maloney is facing an added burglary during a “state of emergency” charge.