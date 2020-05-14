SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento City Unified School District announced Thursday that virtual graduation ceremonies will be held for each high school within the district as the coronavirus pandemic continues on.

The district said it is in the early planning stages for the ceremonies, which will be personalized for each school.

“While our students are not in our classroom, they are in our thoughts and remain close to our hearts,” said Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar. “The graduating class of 2020 deserves recognition for achieving this educational milestone and for making this transition at a seminal moment in our history. We look forward to celebrating this special day with our graduates and our communities, in a safe virtual space. We’re going to make the best of this moment together.”

Sac City Unified said ceremonies could include speakers, music, presentation of the class, diplomas, and movement of the tassel.

“Our Class of 2020 must be recognized for their hard work, dedication and achievements,” said Sacramento City Unified Board President Jessie Ryan.

Each high school will communicate with their students and families to share details on the virtual ceremony, cap and gown pick-ups, and distribution of diplomas.