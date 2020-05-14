



LODI (CBS13) — A day in the park couldn’t come at a better time and while a lot has been off-limits, and Lodi Parks and Recreation just announced a new option, Lodi Kids Camp.

Louis Romero wouldn’t hesitate to send his kids.

“Oh it’s very important because I don’t think they’re getting any learning at school right now and they need to get out and pretty much see nature and the world,” said Romero.

But other parents like Chris Dunyon and his wife say summer camp is too soon and not safe.

“Putting kids at risk is foolish… it seems a little irresponsible to me,” said Dunyon.

Lodi Parks and Recreation spokesperson Mary Campbell says safety is their top priority with the overall goal of helping parents needing to get back to work.

“We’re just going to follow all of the regulations that the CDC is putting out there. We have a whole list of CDC regulations that we’re going to follow with the deep disinfecting and wiping down surfaces multiple times a day after touch,” said Campbell.

The registration page shows kids will have their temperatures checked when they arrive, staff will wear masks and gloves and even disinfect the bathroom every time it’s used.

“We just care about our community and we know that these parents need and want to get back to work as their businesses are opening back up in the next week or two,” said Campbell.

Registration opened Thursday on the Lodi Parks and Recreation website.