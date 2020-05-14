



FOLSOM (CBS13) — After weeks of closures, people will finally be able to go back to Folsom Lake starting Friday.

California State Parks announced the day-use facilities, restrooms and boat launching facilities will be open. The park entrances will also be open to vehicle traffic at Granite Bay and Beals Point in Placer County; Brown’s Ravine including Folsom Lake Marina in El Dorado County, Folsom Point, Negro Bar and Nimbus Flat in Sacramento County.

Previously, the parking lots were closed to discourage gathering, creating a traffic backup in Granite Bay neighborhoods.

Camping, concessions, museums, and visitor centers will remain closed at this time.

Park officials ask residents to practice physical distancing and wear face coverings in places where they cannot maintain safe distancing. Additionally, the state parks are asking Californians to stay close to home and not travel to other areas for recreation.

For more information, please visit parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve.