Question of the DayTina wants to know, what should we check out next time we get to go to Disneyland?

15 hours ago

Viral Savage TwinsA pair of Elk Grove twins took a monster TikTok dance that was remixed into an even bigger beast to what is now a juggernaut hit. Courtney is chatting with them and attempting to learn the 1st 8-count.

15 hours ago

Let’s Meet ScooterSabrina Silva is in Vacaville at Funky Chicken Rescue who has a new guy in town…a cute little sheep…on wheels!

15 hours ago

Trivia ToastCourt is testing the hosts knowledge on Limericks.

15 hours ago

COVID-10 Art ExhibitArchival Gallery in Sacramento presents SUR LE VISAGE, an art mask project and fundraiser May 12 through June 1. This group exhibition features over fifty mask-inspired artworks, fine art masks, hand-embellished wearable masks, and more. For each art mask purchased during this show, new functional masks will be donated to a local non-profit supporting the homeless population. Dina is live with all the virtual event details!

15 hours ago