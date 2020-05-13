Paula Mazzoni
Yoga & mindfulness teacher
https://www.facebook.com/yoga4allwithpaula/
WALBECK BASEBALL ACADEMY
916.922.6645
https://www.walbeckbaseball.com
KATY KEENE
SEASON FINALE THURSDAY MAY 14
8PM
RIGHT HERE ON CW31
Leis For High School Seniors
Leis start from $25
The average price for a money lei is $45
fb & instagram : @theleileidy
Auburn State Theatre to stream new releases, starting May 13
https://auburnstatetheater.com/
IT’S MY HAIR SALON
https://www.facebook.com/itsmyhairsacramento/
Instagram @itsmyhair
(916) 568-2222
(916) 317-9351
miashahelton@gmail.com
IT’S MI HAIR PRODUCTS
http://www.itsmihairproducts.com
Instagram @ itsmihairproducts
Joyce’s Beauty Supply
3315 Northgate Blvd
Sacramento
(916) 646-1719
The Good Rub
http://www.thegoodrub.com
Sac Brew Bike Bar,
1519 19th Street, Sacramento, 95811
http://www.sacbrewbike.com – there is a link to Bay Grape where you can place an order for store pickup in Sacramento at Sac Brew Bike
http://www.baygrapewine.com/online-store – select “SACRAMENTO pick-up” at check-out
UNLIMITED FASHIONS BY SAMANTHA WALL
WWW.THEUNLIMITEDFASHIONS.COM
916-410-1664
Cider House
(916) 942 9797
1111 24th St.
Sacramento
https://www.facebook.com/Nittys-Cider-103490448017973/
https://www.instagram.com/nittyscider/
That Cheese Plate | Cheese By Numbers | That Cheese Class
https://www.thatcheeseplate.com/
SYSCO GROCERY POP-UP SALE
ORDER HERE: WWW.SHOPSACRAMENTO.SYSCO.COM
Ken Albala, University of the Pacific History Professor
http://kenalbala.blogspot.com/
Free Mask Drive-Thru for Seniors
Today
9am-Noon
Orchard Creek Lodge
965 Orchard Creek Ln.
Lincoln
http://www.baysideonline.com