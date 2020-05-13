



STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing senior who could be in danger.

Kenneth Hoff, 77, was last seen on April 18 at his home where he lives alone, according to a Stockton Police Department statement. Further, he does not have family or friends in the area.

He’s 5 feet 8 inches tall, has hazel eyes, brown hair, and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police believe Hoff could suffer from dementia. His cell phone was found at his residence. He doesn’t have a car. He’s known to frequent the area of Country Club Boulevard/Fontana.

Anyone with information about Hoff’s whereabouts is asked to call Stockton Police at (209) 937-7911 during the daytime hours or after hours at (209) 937-8245.