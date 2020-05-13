STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton Dutch Bros employee tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday, according to the company.

Dutch Bros said the employee worked at the 1509 E Hammer Lane location and started experiencing symptoms last Thursday and tested positive on Wednesday. The last day the employee worked was May 7.

The company said all of the employees that had direct contact with the one who tested positive are now self-isolating on paid leave. The shop has also closed to undergo a deep cleaning before reopening.

They say prior to experiencing symptoms, the employee worked morning shifts on 5/7, 4/30, 4/25 and 4/23, and afternoon shifts on 5/5, 5/2 and 4/28.

The coffee chain said they are working with public health officials to make sure their protocols exceed expectations. They are working to increase hand washing and sanitizing, suspending the use of personal mugs, closing walk-ins and walk-ups, using a cashless payment system, and implementing mask policies.