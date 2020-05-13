SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The cancellation of the state and county fairs this year means missing out on extravagant fair food favorites.

The California State Fair is trying to make up for that by offering a complete California State Fair Food Festival meal available for pickup. The food is available for pickup at Cal Expo next Friday, May 22, right in front of the California letters. Just make sure to pre-order by Tuesday, May 19.

The family-style meal includes smoked BBQ brisket, country baked beans, mac and cheese, and state fair funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar. The whole meal costs $20 plus sales tax.

You can learn more about the to-go meal here: https://calexpostatefair.com/to-go/