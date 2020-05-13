



ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Elk Grove was the first to cancel large scale events back in January with Lunar New Year, but now they’re looking to bring a little fun back to the fourth of July.

The City plans on setting off Fourth of July fireworks from a social distance. Typically, more than 22,000 people gather in Elk Grove Regional Park to watch the display, but this year could be different.

Jodie Moreno with the City of Elk Grove says they plan to set off fireworks from an undisclosed location for all of its residents to see from home.

“We’re going to work with our fireworks company for a larger shell count which will shoot higher in the air,” Moreno said.

It’s welcomed news for fireworks fans after major Fourth of July celebrations in places like Folsom, Davis, and Incline Village were canceled due to COVID-19.

Elk Grove Police and Consumnes fire will be involved in the planning to make sure the celebration runs smoothly.