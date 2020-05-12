



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you’d like your federal stimulus check direct-deposited, you have until Wednesday, May 13, to give the IRS your bank information.

The IRS said those waiting for their checks have until 9 a.m. PST Wednesday to use the “Get My Payment” online tool on the IRS website to enter direct deposit information.

After Wednesday, the IRS will send millions of files to the Bureau of Fiscal Services to have paper checks printed.

It could be June before some of the paper checks arrive.

More than 20 million Americans are still waiting to receive their stimulus check.