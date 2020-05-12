STOCKTON (CBS13) — A rifle that had been reported stolen was found during a traffic stop in Stockton Monday night.

The man was pulled over along the 8700 block of West Lane, Stockton police say.

Exactly what prompted the stop was undisclosed, but officers soon searched the man’s vehicle – and a stolen, loaded rifle with high capacity magazines was found.

Officers arrested one man after the stop, 27-year-old Jose Jacinto.

Jacinto has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing weapons charges.