



STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Leaders in Stanislaus County, which has not been given the green light for an accelerated reopening, are easing up on enforcing the governor’s order.

The Modesto Bee first reported Tuesday that the county board of supervisors voted unanimously to not spend resources on enforcement. But, the county is not giving businesses the approval to reopen yet.

Officials say the county sheriff may still enforce restrictions on large gatherings.

A board member told CBS13 the action was taken to rescind the local public health order and recognize the state’s order as “the one controlling stay-at-home policies and reopening decisions statewide.”

Seven counties were approved by the state Tuesday to move forward with stage 2 reopening, which Includes dine-in restaurants and malls.

A spokesperson for Stanislaus County did not comment on the move Tuesday night.