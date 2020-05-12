



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Two men have been arrested in Roseville, accused of being connected to a large-scale marijuana growing operation at a residential home.

Police were alerted to the operation on May 7 after a utility worker noticed that a home on Toscano Court was using 16 times the amount of electricity for a home its size and that the home’s electrical box showed signs of tampering, according to a Roseville Police Department statement.

Responding officers spotted a vehicle they described as suspicious and stopped it. Inside were 36-year-old Gui Lin of Sacramento and 56-year-old Jing Xiong You of Pleasant Grove.

Inside the 4,300-foot home, officers found a large-scale marijuana growing operation. They confiscated 762 mature marijuana plants, growing lights, and air filtration systems. The estimated street value for the marijuana collected was roughly $247,000.

Lin and You were later reportedly connected to the home. Both men were booked into the South Placer Jail on several charges, including theft of utility services, conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal cultivation of marijuana, and possession of marijuana for sale.

