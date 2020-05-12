



RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Students are often greeted with a cool handshake by School Resource Officer Tracey Jacobs at the corner of Chase Drive and Coloma Road each morning, but as schools remain closed and students are staying home, those daily interactions are lost.

A group of students has been missing Officer Jacobs, so she decided to do something to help support them during distance learning and keep them connected.

The police department said Officer Jacobs purchased Apple iPhones and iPads out of her own pocket and surprised three students.

In a Facebook post, the department said “the students were all smiles and now say how much they love ‘apples!'”

This isn’t the first time Officer Jacobs has helped out Folsom Cordova students. In January, she surprised sixth-grader Basheer’s family with a laptop to help with homework after hearing they didn’t have a computer.

The department said Basheer, one of four siblings, often told Officer Jacobs he will her partner one day to help keep her safe. He would check in with her every day to see if she’s eaten and is said to have a huge heart.