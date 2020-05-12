



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — After streets and businesses sat empty in downtown Roseville for eight weeks, customers will have to get used to the new normal as restaurants and stores reopen.

“I will certainly try to take as many reservations as possible, but keep it pretty simple. Almost like musical chairs, if there is no chair, you can’t sit down,” said Al Santos, Owner Goose Port Public House.

Other Goose Port Public house precautions include cutting his 130 seats to around 75, distancing tables, and checking his employees’ temperatures.

Santos is preparing after Placer County was given the green light Tuesday to reopen a large portion of businesses including dining in restaurants and in-store shopping.

“A lot of restaurants will open sooner, but Friday gives me enough time to get my team back, talk about what we are going to do, how we are going to take care of each other, and take care of our guests,” said Santos.

Placer County is the largest area in the state to receive approval for more businesses to reopen under stage 2 of the state’s phased reopening.

“I don’t anticipate problems. I think people are one, happy to get back to work and two, ready to support our local businesses. We all understand how important it is for our economy,” said Placer County Supervisor and Board Chair Bonnie Gore.

As of Tuesday evening, the county has had a total of 170 total COVID-19 cases, eight deaths and stable numbers for the past several weeks with eight patients currently hospitalized. Gore believes now is the time to reopen as she explained the county has worked hard to reopen sooner.

READ: Some Eager, Some Wary Of Health Risk As El Dorado County Restaurants Reopen

“We have had eight weeks to understand how important it is that we keep one another safe so we don’t have folks going back into the hospital and increasing the number of cases,” Gore explained.

Gore said the county has worked to meet requirements including testing and tracing. Hair salons, movie theaters, and large venues are all excluded. However, malls including the Galleria will be able to open.

According to Gore, the Galleria is working towards best practices to open safely. Gore has not been briefed as to when the mall will reopen.

“I know our businesses will welcome people to come, at the same time, they are going to ask folks to stay physically distant from one another,” she said.

The Fig Tree Coffee, Art, and Music Lounge plans to open in phases, including allowing for immediate outdoor seating, while waiting to allow customers inside.

“I would rather air on the side of caution and make sure people are safe, customers, are safe and our staff are safe than to move forward too quickly,” said owner Joshua Lickter

Lickter estimates it may be a couple of weeks before he opens his shop up to customers.

The county has provided guidelines for businesses to follow with steps on how to reopen. Owners said their main concern in reopening while meeting the criteria to protect their business, employees and customers. You can find those guidelines here.