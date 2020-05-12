AUBURN (CBS13) — It’s a Highway 49 danger zone. In a 24-hour period, bullets pierced two vehicles driving on the road. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office now says it’s likely the two incidents are linked.

Bullet holes were found on two vehicles that passed through a section of Highway 49 between New Airport and Atwood roads in Auburn on Friday and Saturday. One bullet pierced a vehicle’s rim and tire Friday afternoon. Another went through a truck’s tailgate Saturday morning. The gunshots did not hit people, but they are hitting nerves.

Both drivers say they didn’t realize their vehicles were shot until after they were stopped and discovered the holes.

Ryan Kelly lives in Auburn and drives Highway 49 daily, but says he’ll be changing his route from now on.

“It’s just a weird world; it’s a weird time,” Kelly said. “I couldn’t tell you what the mind of someone twisted enough to shoot off a shot at people.”

Turtle Smith owns a business along the busy corridor and says the shooting suspect also has him worried about his 11-year son’s safety.

“He has to be with me at all times now,” Smith said.

Sheriff’s deputies searched for evidence on the ground and viewed surveillance videos but have not turned up a suspect so far.

“We’re just hoping there was somebody out there, in that area between Friday and Saturday, who may have seen something,” said Placer County Sheriff Office spokesperson Angela Musallam.

Who is taking aim on Highway 49?

“I mean, if you want to play stupid games, you’re gonna win stupid prizes and you’re gonna get locked up or even worse,” Kelly said.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help identifying the shooter or shooters. Anyone who may have seen the incidents, or with any other information relevant to the case, is urged to contact detectives at (530) 889-7830.