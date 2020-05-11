TRACY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a smash and grab robbery targeted the Costco in Tracy.

The incident happened last Thursday night.

Tracy police say two men wearing N95 masks entered the store, then took a mallet to the jewelry case and smashed through the glass.

The suspects then stole about $150,000 worth of jewelry, police say. They were last seen fleeing the area in a sedan.

One of the suspects was armed, officers say, but no description of what kind of weapon it was has been disclosed. No description of the suspects beyond that they were males has been released.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.