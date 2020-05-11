SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman was found dead after a fire at a modular home park in Sacramento late Sunday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. along the 6000 block of Dias Avenue.

Incident info: A fatal structure fire overnight on the 6000 Block of Dias Ave. An elderly female was discovered deceased in the structure by firefighters who were extinguishing the blaze. The fire was reported at 11:30PM. This incident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/4JtjVwQ9J9 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) May 11, 2020

Sacramento Fire says crews arrived and found a unit at the back of the park on fire. A deceased elderly woman was soon discovered in the bedroom of the home.

A dog was also found dead in the bedroom, firefighters say.

An official cause of death for the woman will be released by the coroner’s office.

Investigators are looking exactly what caused the fire.