



A man has been arrested, accused of attempted murder and arson following a domestic violence incident that happened on Sunday night.

Deputies received word of a domestic disturbance around 11:40 p.m. in 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue in Olivehurst. It was followed by the report of a fire at the residence, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s department detectives arrived on the scene and arrested 42-year-old Djay Joel of Olivehurst on charges of attempted murder and arson. Joel allegedly set fire to a bed in which the victim was laying. The victim was uninjured and able to escape, but the fire spread, destroying the home.

Joel was booked into the Yuba County Jail with a bail of $500,000.

Yuba County Sheriff and Cal Fire Investigators are processing the crime scene, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.