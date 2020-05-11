



EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — El Dorado County is anticipating the announcement set to come out of the governor’s office Tuesday about easing certain stay-at-home restrictions for restaurants.

It’s been months since anyone’s had a good sit-down meal inside of Chando’s Cantina in El Dorado Hills and they’re hoping the governor will change that.

“We’re hoping that he at least lets us open. We’re certainly going to follow all of the requirements and stipulations that they put on us,” Chando’s Cantina General Manager Mark Powers said.

If the governor does give the green light, Powers said they’re going to be ready for it.

“We have been prepping right along keeping up to date on when this is happening,” he said.

Chando’s is ready with disposable menus, socially-distant tables, face masks, and new procedures.

Though it’s likely only certain counties will be allowed to progress through stage 2 and open more businesses. El Dorado County says they’re confident they’ll be one them. Claiming they meet the requirements that would give their businesses the go-ahead.

“We have every confidence that we are in the group that are fast-tracked counties, if you will, that can move into the fullness of stage two,” El Dorado County spokesperson Carla Hass said. “Our residents have managed well, there is a very low level of COVID-19 in our county, we had no deaths, thankfully. And people are doing what they’re supposed to do.”

El Dorado county said they had their consultation with the California Department of Public Health at the end of last week and they’re hoping to be among the first in the state to get the go-ahead for stage 2.

