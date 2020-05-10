EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – El Dorado County deputies are slapping major fines on people trying to get to Heaven, private land in El Dorado Hills that has been a known teen hotspot for decades overlooking the Sacramento Valley.

With so many parks closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, this popular hangout spot located along Beatty Drive has been getting a higher number of illegal visitors.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said they are now trying to curb those numbers with issuing citations and up to a $1,000 fine.

Deputies said the known location is privately owned and anyone stepping on the property is trespassing.

CBS13 set up a camera on Friday night pointing at the site for a couple of hours.

It captured person after person, as much as a few hundred, ignoring the signs and walking onto the property prompting increasing calls of trespassing to authorities.