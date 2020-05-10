MODESTO (CBS13) – A suspected drunk driver on parole who was pulled over in Modesto was found with a gun and a suspended license and his passenger faces drug and weapons charges, the Modesto Police Department said.

Modesto police initiated a traffic stop on Gonzalo Chavez, 23, and his passenger Alejandro Vargas, 32, of Modesto, in the 1300 block of South 9th Street this weekend.

Chavez faces charges of a DUI, driving with a suspended license, bring a felon in possession of a firearm, and violation of parole and probation, police said.

Police said Vargas was also arrested and faces multiple gun charges and possession of a controlled substance.

No further details were released.