CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Katrina Ellis is a single mom of a little boy. This year, Mother’s Day is going to be a bit different with social distancing, but Ellis found a way to get her celebration.

Non-profit Single Moms Strong organized a drive-thru Mother’s Day party on Saturday.

“This is different but it’s really awesome because it’s a way to still celebrate while we’re still stuck in the home,” said Ellis.

Tara Taylor started up Single Moms Strong in Sacramento four years ago. It’s a group that at every turn celebrates single moms by offering support and friendship.

“I met my goals and I think I raised a great child but it wasn’t without its challenges and I wanted to create a community in support of single moms,” said Taylor.

“It’s just been that tribe, it’s been a community, it’s a place for me to come have moms around me, laugh, have a good time,” said Kimmi Hatcher.

“I have my son, he’s 8, he doesn’t know how to celebrate me so without Tara I would not be celebrated,” said Ellis.

And being celebrated couldn’t come at a better time.

“Many of them haven’t left their homes at all and just driving through and seeing some happy faces and feeling special for a few minutes I think hopefully is changing things for them,” said Taylor.