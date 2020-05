Rover to the Rescue: Neighbor DonationRover to the rescue! Resident T.P fairy Dave Grashoff is sharing a couple of rolls with some special Good Day fans!

13 hours ago

Question of the DayCourt wants to know, what do you do that's just like your mom?

14 hours ago

Teacher Appreciation DriveThis Friday (May 8), Macaroni Kid Lodi is putting on a Teacher Appreciation Drive-Thru event. The community and businesses have all donated items for over 200 goodie bags for teachers. Students have made posters that will cover the side of a bus for the teachers to enjoy.

14 hours ago

Parkway Elementary: Teacher ParadeFaculty and staff at Parkway Elementary will be taking part in a fun school parade. They will gather to celebrate their kiddos. Ashley will be there live before the teachers kick off the parade through the neighborhood.

14 hours ago

Mommy RapperMommy Rapper, California's only mom rapper and clean rap activist is releasing a rap album ahead of Mother’s Day!

14 hours ago