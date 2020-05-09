Sac Restaurants Assisting EmployeesA group of Sacramento restaurant owners are coming together to help those in the food and beverage industry affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Sacramento Food and Beverage United (SacFab) has been created by area restaurateurs to help provide employees with financial assistance during a time when local eateries have closed completely or have significantly scaled back. Sabrina has more!

7 minutes ago

Morning Forecast - 5/9/20Jordan Segundo with your Saturday morning forecast.

19 minutes ago

Disney Dole Whip Pt 2Dairy Free Disney Sole Whip Ingredients: 1 cup frozen pineapple 1 banana 2.5 tsp confectioners’ sugar ½ cup coconut milk Instructions: Add all ingredients into a blender until it's a thick drink

22 minutes ago

Family Meal Kits, ElixrTake a night off or two by supporting small business and enjoying delicious Curated Food & Beverages with Elixr. Elixr Brand is offering family meal kits, every week with a variety different foods and recipes. We are chatting with the Chef behind the menus with how you can order your own!

29 minutes ago

Grand EventsThe party must go on! Even if it’s at home. A locally owned party shop is opening back up with curbside pickup, phone, email and text orders. If you're having a small gathering for Mother’s Day, birthdays or any occassion you can get the best decoration, balloons from Grand Events in Modesto. Alan is there with more!

32 minutes ago