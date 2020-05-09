GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – Granite Bay residents are upset crowds of people are parking cars in their neighborhood to get easy access to Folsom Lake.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, this is perfectly legal. These vehicles are parked along streets and even in a school parking lot.

Some residents are upset the crowds may affect their holiday plans.

“We got to able to have parking for my elderly parents for Mother’s Day tomorrow,” said one angry resident.

This Granite Bay resident was not holding back on her feelings about her temporary visitors on her block.

“They’re leaving their trash everywhere, people say they’re urinating everywhere…and our street is a non-parking zone,” she said.

Every parking spot at a school along Fuller Drive was taken and vehicles were overflowing onto the side streets, with most visitors in town visiting Folsom Lake.

Neighbors said they are concerned whether or not these people could get out safely if there is an emergency.

“I’ve put up with it for a couple weekends now since the heat started you cannot get parking anywhere near my house,” the angry resident said.

Neighbors are concerned these crowds will only get worst with Mother’s Day on Sunday soon followed by Memorial Day.