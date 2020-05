SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – American River Raft Rentals opened back up Saturday with some coronavirus safety protocols in place.

The company is also taking reservations for Sunday, Mother’s Day, but there is a limit to the number of reservations that can be made per hour to help with social distancing on the river.

Reservations are also required for the foreseeable future.

Rafters are also limited to getting in a raft with only those they live with.