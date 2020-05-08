Hobrecht Lighting
2690 Auburn Blvd,
Sacramento 95821
916-487-2690
Website: https://www.hobrechtl1.com/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/HobrechtLightingDesignDecor/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hobrecht_lighting/?hl=en
Houzz: https://www.houzz.com/professionals/lighting-showrooms-and-sales/hobrecht-lighting-design-and-decor-pfvwus-pf~1922637502?
Yelp: https://www.yelp.com/biz/hobrecht-lighting-sacramento-2
Wiener Burger Drive-Thru
Saturday, May 9
Noon-7pm
Corner of 16th & O Streets, Midtown Sacramento
@Michael_Thiemann instagram
Or @jimsgoodfood on instagram
Prickly Pear Mother’s Day
Last-minute Mother’s Day planter gifts
or gift the plant subscription to your mother
Pick up onsite Friday/Saturday
https://thepricklypear.com/
V Miller Meats
4801 Folsom Blvd, Suite 2 Sacramento 95891
Instagram, vmillermeats Facebook V. Miller Meats, WWW.vmillermeats.com
Roman Spinale — Magician
romanspinalemagic.com
Instagram: @romanspinale
FFA Live Auction
elkgroveffa.com, sacfair.com
Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar
DOCO (Downtown Commons)
https://www.fizzinsac.com/
(916) 573-3909
McConnell Estates Winery
10686 W Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95757
@mcconnellestateswinery @ellescatering
Mommy Rapper
https://mommyrapper.com/
Stanislaus Wildlife Care Center
Open Daily
10am-4pm
(209) 883-9414
http://stanislauswildlife.org/
https://www.facebook.com/stanislauswildlife/
Scrunchies By J
Instagram: @scrunchies.by.j
Email: scrunchiesbyj1@gmail.com
Venmo: jade-borg
Paypal: scrunchiesbyj1@gmail.com
Mary Campbell, Publisher, Macaroni Kid Lodi
Website: http://lodi.macaronikid.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MacaroniKidLodiCA/
Instagram: @LodiMacMom