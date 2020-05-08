



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Beale Air Force Base is saluting frontline workers with special thank you from the sky Saturday.

Beginning at noon Saturday, the base will be flying a T-38 Four Ship Demo team formation flyover over much of the greater-Sacramento region. The massive flyover is a “salute to everyone on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.”

The flight will take off from the air force base and pass over medical facilities in and around Sacramento covering the towns of Grass Valley, Yuba City, Marysville, Wheatland, Lincoln, Roseville, Folsom, Citrus Heights, Sacramento, Vacaville, Travis AFB, Woodland, and Oroville.

The community is invited to come out and witness the flyovers while following appropriate social distancing guidelines.

Below is the flyover schedule. You can also follow along for updates on Beale AFB’s Facebook page.

12:00

Takeoff from Beale AFB

12:05

Grass Valley – Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

12:10

Yuba City – Sutter Urgent Care

Marysville – Adventist Health Memorial Hospital

12:15 – 12:20

Lincoln – Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Roseville – Kaiser Medical Center

Folsom – Vibra Hospital of Sacramento Mercy Hosptial

Rancho Cordova – Sacramento VA Medical Center

Citrus Heights – Mercy San Juan Medical Center

12:25 – 12:35

East/South Sacramento – Mercy General Hospital, UC Davis Medical Center, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

Downtown Sacramento – Sutter General Hospital, State Capitol Building

Davis- Sutter Davis Hospital

12:40 – 12:45

Vacaville – Kaiser Vacaville Medical Center, NorthBay VacaValley Hospital

Travis Air Force Base – David Grant Medical Center

Fairfield – NorthBay Medical Center

12:50 – 12:55

Woodland – Woodland Memorial Hospital

Gridley/Oroville – Oroville Hospital