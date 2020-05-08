SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Beale Air Force Base is saluting frontline workers with special thank you from the sky Saturday.
Beginning at noon Saturday, the base will be flying a T-38 Four Ship Demo team formation flyover over much of the greater-Sacramento region. The massive flyover is a “salute to everyone on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.”
The flight will take off from the air force base and pass over medical facilities in and around Sacramento covering the towns of Grass Valley, Yuba City, Marysville, Wheatland, Lincoln, Roseville, Folsom, Citrus Heights, Sacramento, Vacaville, Travis AFB, Woodland, and Oroville.
The community is invited to come out and witness the flyovers while following appropriate social distancing guidelines.
Below is the flyover schedule. You can also follow along for updates on Beale AFB’s Facebook page.
12:00
Takeoff from Beale AFB
12:05
Grass Valley – Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
12:10
Yuba City – Sutter Urgent Care
Marysville – Adventist Health Memorial Hospital
12:15 – 12:20
Lincoln – Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Roseville – Kaiser Medical Center
Folsom – Vibra Hospital of Sacramento Mercy Hosptial
Rancho Cordova – Sacramento VA Medical Center
Citrus Heights – Mercy San Juan Medical Center
12:25 – 12:35
East/South Sacramento – Mercy General Hospital, UC Davis Medical Center, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Downtown Sacramento – Sutter General Hospital, State Capitol Building
Davis- Sutter Davis Hospital
12:40 – 12:45
Vacaville – Kaiser Vacaville Medical Center, NorthBay VacaValley Hospital
Travis Air Force Base – David Grant Medical Center
Fairfield – NorthBay Medical Center
12:50 – 12:55
Woodland – Woodland Memorial Hospital
Gridley/Oroville – Oroville Hospital