ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) – Arden Fair is reopening for curbside pickup Friday afternoon under modified hours and with varying retailer participation.

The move comes as Friday marks the beginning of phase two in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four-phase plan for reopening the state during the coronavirus pandemic. As the mall begins to reopen, some retailers may open sooner than others.

“There is no higher priority than the health and wellness of our guests, employees, retailers, and communities,” said Nathan Spradlin, Senior Marketing Manager at Arden Fair. “We are excited to offer curbside pickup but remain committed to following state and county health guidelines.”

Mall management said all parking lot entrances will feature signage directing guests to the curbside pickup location.

Social distancing protocols will remain in effect, meaning customers must remain in their cars while their order is brought to them. Guests must leave the area after they have received their orders.

The interior of Arden Fair remains closed to the public.

Arden Fair is located at 1689 Arden Way and will open up for curbside pickup at 1 p.m.