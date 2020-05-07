Sacramento Stand Down

https://www.sacramentostanddown.org/

Rivers Edge Cafe

8740 La Riviera Drive

Sacramento, CA 95826

http://www.riversedgecafeonline.com

Big Day Of Giving Aerospace Museum Of California

https://www.bigdayofgiving.org/AerospaceMuseum

https://aerospaceca.org/

916.643.3192

Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services

Food Bank Campus

1951 Bell Avenue

Sacramento, CA 95838

http://www.sacramentofoodbank.org

Project DREAM

916-847-6714

http://www.dreamtwinrivers.org

The Prickly Pear

http://www.thepricklypear.com

California Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom

http://www.learnaboutag.org

CASA Sacramento

http://www.sacramentofoodbank.org

Effie Yeaw Nature Center

https://www.sacnaturecenter.net/

Shriners Hospital

bigdayofigiving.org/shriners

@ShrinersNorCA for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Girls On The Run Sacramento

https://www.bigdayofgiving.org/girlsontherunsacramento

https://www.gotrsac.org/

Phone: 916-202-0785

Email: info@gotrsac.org

Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/gotrsac

Celebration Arts

(916) 455-2787

https://www.facebook.com/CelebrationArts/

http://www.celebrationarts.net

Lodi Blooms

http://www.lodiblooms.com

Sacramento SPCA

Cookie & Chip are “registered” at sspca.org/bdog (Sac SPCA donation site)

Sacramento Ballet is hosting a Digital Day of Dance

For more information about Sacramento Ballet visit: https://www.sacballet.org/

For more information about Sacramento Ballet’s Big Day of Giving visit: https://www.bigdayofgiving.org/sacballet

Full schedule for Sacramento Ballet’s Digital Day of Dance

First Tee of Greater Sacramento is offering online classes

For more information visit: https://www.firstteesacramento.org/

For more information about First Tee of Greater Sacramento visit: https://www.firstteesacramento.org/

For more information about First Tee of Greater Sacramento’s Big Day of Giving visit:

https://www.bigdayofgiving.org/TheFirstTeeSacramento

Roseville Mural Project

Artists start painting July 3rd

For more information and an interactive map, please visit: http://www.bluelinearts.org/Roseville-Mural-Project

Dr. Rebecca DuBois, Assistant Professor in Biomolecular Engineering at University of California Santa Cruz

https://dubois.soe.ucsc.edu

Michael David Winery

4580 W. Highway 12, Lodi

Michaeldavidwinery.com

Nekter Juice Bar

1050 20th St Suite 120

Sacramento

nekterjuicebar.com

The Sofia’s Big Day of Giving 2020



12pm – 6:00pm – Live Telethon

tickets@bstreettheatre.org

916-443-5300 EXT. 1

Facebook: @bstreettheatre & @thesofiabstreet

Instagram: @bstreetheatre & @thesofiahomeofbstreet

Twitter: @thesofiasac

CAPITAL DANCE PROJECT

http://www.capitaldanceproject.org

Facebook: facebook.com/capitaldanceproject

Instagram: @capitaldanceproject

Twitter: @cdpdancers

SUBMIT DANCE CHALLENGE VIDEOS

capitaldanceproject@gmail.com

#dancewithcdp