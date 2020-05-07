SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An inmate at the Sacramento County Main Jail was released from custody after testing positive for the coronavirus, CBS13 confirmed after obtaining an internal email sent to a defense attorney from a federal prosecutor.

This is the first occurrence of an inmate at the jail testing positive for COVID-19.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it was a female inmate who tested positive Wednesday night and that one of the two women’s floors in the facility is on lockdown after the diagnosis was learned.

The sheriff’s office said this particular inmate was arrested six days ago, was asymptomatic but tested anyway, and six days into her seven-day isolation, the test came back positive and she was immediately released from custody.

The sheriff’s office said no other inmates have been exposed.

The protocol for inmates who do enter the jail is that they are immediately put into seven-day isolation and monitored for symptoms of COVID-19.