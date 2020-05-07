ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A convicted felon on probation for vehicle burglary was arrested in Granite Bay on suspicion of identity theft and other charges.

Last Friday, deputies made contact with 33-year old Nicholas Mullenski during an enforcement stop. When they searched Mullenski’s vehicle, they allegedly found multiple credit cards belonging to other individuals, additional stolen property, a stun gun, and pepper spray, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Mullenski was arrested on suspicion of identity theft, possession of a stun gun by a convicted felon, possession of a tear gas weapon (pepper spray) by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance.