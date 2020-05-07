



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The annual Big Day of Giving fundraiser helped raise money for hundreds of nonprofits in the Sacramento area Thursday.

According to number Thursday night, the event raised more than $10.5 million, a huge increase from last year when they raised more than $8 million.

Organizers say that this money will help keep nonprofits running through the pandemic.

“The funds that are being raised today could be lifeline funds. They could be critical to the recovery of a number of these organizations. And I think the community recognizes that,” Linda Beech Cutler, CEO of Sacramento Community Foundation, said.

