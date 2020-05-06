



YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Despite warnings from Governor Newsom, the Yuba Sutter Mall became the first mall in the state to reopen Wednesday.

Eager shoppers filed in on reopening day.

“I’m very happy its open, I’ve been on house arrest too long, gotta get out,” said Bob Lawson from Marysville.

Lawson was thrilled about his first mid-day adventure in months. At the mall, he hoped to visit his jewelry store inside.

“I needed a battery for my watch, but he isn’t open,” said Lawson.

Shoppers say most of the stores they showed up for are still closed. Some national retailers such as IJCPenny will stay that way, for now.

“The national retailers, a lot of them are taking a different perspective, they are waiting for the shelter-in-place orders to be lifted,” said Natasha Shelton, general manager of the Yuba Sutter Mall.

But by the end of the week, Shelton said 22 out of the 50 shops will be open for business.

That includes “Bungee blast” whose owner, JoJo Waters, says it’s hard to do business and follow the social distancing protocols set by the county.

“I do sanitize and wipe down between each kid and keep my social distancing, I have my masks and all that. I try to do my best to abide by the guidelines, yet do my best to stay open, too,” he said.

It’s the same story for nail salons and massage parlors inside the mall. There is no social distancing between client and employee, but some visitors say they just needed a manicure. In common areas, shoppers were split; some were wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, and some were not.

When it comes to enforcement, the county health department tells CBS13 since this is the first week of the new orders, the mall is in an “education phase” and depending on “personal responsibility.”

But future enforcement isn’t being ruled out, either. The mall’s general manager says they will plan accordingly.

“I think everybody is going to make adjustments to make everyone feel comfortable,” she said.

Governor Newsom had called the county guidelines something that puts public health at risk.

