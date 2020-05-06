SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sacramento County bar was the scene of a fire late Wednesday morning.

The incident started around 10 a.m. at the Ye Old Sticky Wicket bar near Madison Avenue and Hemlock Street.

#MadisonAve commercial fire at “Ye Old Sticky Wicket” is knocked down. Cause is as of yet unknown. — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 6, 2020

Metro Fire says crews were able to knock down the flames within a half-hour. No injuries were reported.

Exactly what led up to the fire is unclear. The extent of the damage is also unclear at this point.