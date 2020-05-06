Question of the DayTina wants to know, what is one thing you’ll always remember about your high school/ college graduation?

Sourdough StarterLori is live with Ken Albala, UOP professor and food historian, is here to share his tips on making the perfect sourdough starter and also give some history behind the current craze while people are sheltering in place.

Patterson Honors Seniors Pt 2We’re back at Patterson high where they are honoring their graduating seniors by posting their portraits around the perimeter of its high schools!

Mother’s Day GiftsMother’s Day is just a few days away, so Julissa is live with the go-to-girlfriend Sadie Murray with some last minute gifts to pamper mom during this quarantine.

Law-LywoodCraig Ashton from Ashton & Price stops (via zoom) by to tell us about the latest celebrity legal entanglements happening now.

