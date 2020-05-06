LOOMIS (CBS13) — A Loomis family awoke to a burglar standing at their bedroom door last week, deputies say.

The incident happened early last Thursday morning along Mardell Lane.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the family was asleep when they woke up and found 32-year-old Phillip Hodge at their bedroom door. Hodge immediately ran out when he was spotted, but deputies quickly caught him a short time later.

As it turns out, Hodge lives nearby. He also allegedly had stolen property from the home in his possession, deputies say.

Hodge was arrested and is now facing burglary charges.