



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The coronavirus pandemic has presented a new obstacle on an already difficult path for families impacted by Alzheimer’s.

For them, the pandemic has stripped away a sense of security and has taken away what can be a best friend to someone living with the disease: the familiar. But there is hope.

“I went through I would say a struggle in the beginning,” Carlos Olivas III told CBS13 about eight months ago, talking about the challenges of being a caregiver to his dad, Carlos Jr, who’s living with Alzheimer’s.

His father showed us his artwork.

For them, like so many living with the disease, the pandemic has painted them into a corner, stopping one of the most critical aspects of coping — a sense of consistency.

Considering how easily COVID-19 can spread, Carlos stopped the in-care service they hired because he felt it was too risky. That meant Carlos the caregiver suddenly lost his recovery time.

“That was time I would go out and do work,” he said.

It’s these added pressures experts with the Alzheimer’s Association are helping with now more than ever. Moving support groups online has been crucial for people living with an early-stage diagnosis, and for caregivers.

Carlos is onboard and urges others to get the free help.

“I would say call them and just start a rapport, just ask questions,” he said.

The answers might just ease the pain.

You can find those resources on their website here: https://www.alz.org/norcal