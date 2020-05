Question of the DayTina wants to know, what activities do you miss?

Star Wars SchoolMay the 4th be with you! Teachers and staff at Hughson Elementary are feelin' the force--dressing up as Star Wars characters as they hand out lunches and homework! We’re live checking out their fits’!

Driveway GraduationLike many high schools across the country, El Dorado Adventist School (K-12) located in Placerville, was grappling with how to properly recognize their graduating high school seniors given the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s when VantagePoint Church in Placerville, came up with a special, heart-warming idea. They decided to take the graduation ceremony on the road. Julissa is learning more about the special surprise they gave their seniors!

Drowning PreventionMay is National Drowning Prevention Awareness month, and having all of our children Sheltering in Place at home increases the risks of drowning. Most child drownings occur at home in bathtubs, pools, hot tubs, ponds, etc. Lori is talking to Anya Hall from Little Whale Swim School who talking about drowning prevention in the home.

What the Kids Are DoingThere's always a new trend taking over the internet and as we get older it can be hard to keep up with the times. That's why we have a segment called "What The Kids Are Doing". Don’t forget to follow us on TikTok @gooddaysac.

