STOCKTON (CBS13) — Law enforcement officers are cracking down on illegal sideshows in San Joaquin County.

Just this past weekend, the San Joaquin County Sideshow Task Force says they made 195 traffic stops and gave out 132 citations.

A total of 21 vehicles were towed, including one transport trailer, Stockton police say. Two gun arrests were also made during the mission.

The effort to crack down on sideshows is being undertaken by the Stockton Police Department with the help of the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the Manteca Police Department, California Highway Patrol and the San Joaquin County Probation Department.

Officers say their mission against sideshows will last through the week.